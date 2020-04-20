Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

