Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Decreased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,799 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 355,385 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309,767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.66. 214,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.