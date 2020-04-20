Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €95.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.08 ($102.42).

SU opened at €82.88 ($96.37) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.80.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

