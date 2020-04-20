SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised SB One Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.