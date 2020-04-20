Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE)’s share price was down 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 151,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 148,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

