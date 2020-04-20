RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$763,716.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.