Rubycoin Market Capitalization Tops $927,433.76 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $927,433.76 and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,586,862 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

