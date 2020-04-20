Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of RGLD traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,271. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 172.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 39,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

