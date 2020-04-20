Royal Bank of Canada Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 842.27 ($11.08).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 494.38 ($6.50) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 734.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

