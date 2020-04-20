Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €245.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.26 ($301.47).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €218.70 ($254.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €266.67. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

