Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 756.40 ($9.95).

LON:RR opened at GBX 339.70 ($4.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 426.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 634.62. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Davis bought 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £983.07 ($1,293.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 928 shares of company stock worth $494,190.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

