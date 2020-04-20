Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.25.

Roku stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,612,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442,158. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,070,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,655,884. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

