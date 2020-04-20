Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) rose 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 233,930 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 88,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

