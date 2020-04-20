RM’s (RM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RM opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. RM has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get RM alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RM’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.12%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.