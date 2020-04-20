RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 482.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the period. RIVERNORTH DO/COM comprises about 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,091. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 16.2%.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

