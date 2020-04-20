Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 15,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,268. The company has a market cap of $813.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $593,797. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 898,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 214,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,285,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.