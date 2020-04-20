Reviewing Wayfair (NYSE:W) & TELA Bio (NYSE:MOHO)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $9.13 billion 0.93 -$984.58 million ($10.65) -8.46 TELA Bio $199.01 million 0.83 $6.12 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 7 10 13 0 2.20 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $85.48, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -10.79% N/A -38.28% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wayfair beats TELA Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

