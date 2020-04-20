Revain Price Reaches $0.0106 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Kuna, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $902,763.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.02699386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00221369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Kuna, BitForex, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.