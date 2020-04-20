Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of RTRX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,973. The firm has a market cap of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $285,994. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth about $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

