Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RTRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.14.

RTRX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 45,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,973. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $285,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

