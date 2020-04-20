Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

4/16/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

4/13/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/9/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

4/8/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

3/19/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

