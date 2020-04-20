Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,226. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

