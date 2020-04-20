Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. 22,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 237.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,002. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

