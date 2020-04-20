Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Repay by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $16,265,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

