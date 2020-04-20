Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

RPAY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Repay by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 568,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

