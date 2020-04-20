Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Rentokil Initial to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 443.70 ($5.84).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 432.70 ($5.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

