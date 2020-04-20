Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

EPA RNO opened at €16.38 ($19.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.85. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

