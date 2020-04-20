Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rekor Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

