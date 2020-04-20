Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.44.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.
