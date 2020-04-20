Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.64). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,505,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.67. 49,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,325. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

