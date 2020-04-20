Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

