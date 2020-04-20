RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.96. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock worth $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

