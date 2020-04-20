Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Re/Max by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 108,278 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth about $8,652,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a return on equity of 54.71% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

