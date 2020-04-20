Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $101.45 to $81.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as low as $63.72 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 5248735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,309,000 after buying an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 484.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 668,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after buying an additional 554,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.