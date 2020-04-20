Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RNDB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.