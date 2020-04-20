QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Cap of $451.82

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $451.82 and $50.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

