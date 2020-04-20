Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.30 at Pi Financial

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:QIS traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

