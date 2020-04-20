Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Quintana Energy Services to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Quintana Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintana Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Quintana Energy Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 1,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Quintana Energy Services worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

