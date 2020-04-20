Quark (QRK) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $273.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. During the last week, Quark has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000295 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,125,739 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

