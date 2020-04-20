Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

