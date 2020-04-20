QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

