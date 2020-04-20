QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,082,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. 5,742,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.