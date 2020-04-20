QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lifted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.50. 5,439,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

