Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE PUK traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 792,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Prudential Public by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 165,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Prudential Public by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Public (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.