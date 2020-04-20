Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 272,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,343. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

