ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.02. 59,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,489. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $151.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.