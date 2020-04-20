ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 646,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after buying an additional 111,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,493,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.37. 675,445 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

