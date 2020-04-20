ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stake Lessened by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises about 2.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,771,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,866,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CSM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.47. 40,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

