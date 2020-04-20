Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 6,198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,907. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Progressive by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $100,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

