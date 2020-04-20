Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells $2,713,665.64 in Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGR stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.