Professional Planning Sells 2,127 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Professional Planning reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.2% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $207.01. 3,120,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

